CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As they drove away from Bank of America Stadium, fans waved, honked and had one thing to say:

“Let’s go Carolina! We don’t need CMC!”

And that summed up how many Carolina Panthers fan felt after their second win of the season. But it was how it was won — that really got fans excited.

“We looked great, a lot more passing, we just looked overall better, I mean it sucks not to have McCaffery but we looked better,” said one fan.

After firing head coach Matt Rhule and replacing him with interim head coach Steve Wilks (14-20), (05-10) Trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, and sending running back Christian McCaffery to the San Francisco 49ers after five years in Charlotte, the Panthers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 win.

“Wonderful! Oh girl I had a ball. I cheered and I cheered, and I cheered and I was like WOW!”

Three cheers for three touchdowns — Quarterback PJ Walker dropped off two touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Tommy Tremble and running back Chuba Hubbard had one on the ground and a 118-yard game by running back D’Onta Foreman.

“We actually looked great. I actually think we should’ve gone with Walker a long time ago.”

“I really believe if they let him play and let him throw that ball, the two the last two he threw they were money.”

One fan says he was impressed at coach Steve Wilks in his first game in the driver’s seat.

“I mean I think he did a good job, I mean I think you got to get Chuba and D’Onta more touches, you can’t just rely on Christian McCaffery to carry the team. And I think we had a lot of guys step up on offense and defense and we got the win today.”

It’s safe to say fans left the game happy — and excited not only for their next game, but for the rest of the season.

“The biggest thing about it is, Charlotte we were hurting with the sports teams being down bad. Guess what? You see the life in this city after we win! The whole city is standing up now! We’re here! Charlotte’s here and we’re not going anywhere! We’re making the playoffs!”