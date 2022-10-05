CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is not available via trade, according to Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live.

Rumors of a potential trade circulated Wednesday after a Washington Post report stated that McCaffrey was a “key name to keep an eye on” ahead of the October trade deadline.

The report alleged that the Panthers would be willing to “eat a chunk of salary” to move the running back.

Will Kunkel’s sources refute that report.

McCaffrey’s previous two seasons in Carolina have been marred by injuries. He only played in three games during the Panthers’ 2020 campaign. He followed up by competing in only seven games in 2021.

The starting running back has stayed mostly healthy so far in 2022 but has only run for 270 yards through four games for the 1-4 Panthers.

He had eight carries for 27 yards in the Panthers’ 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers will face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on WJZY.