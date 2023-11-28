CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Frank Reich wasn’t a bad guy, he just wanted the right fit for this Panthers team. At 1-10 in the eyes of fans, he just was never going to get them there.

Even with the firing of three coaches, ticket sellers tell Queen City News it’s going to take a complete turnaround to get people, not just fans, itching for a seat in the stadium.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s right and I don’t agree with it, and I don’t think God will either,” one Panthers fan said.

Former Carolina Panther head coach Frank Reich’s firing has left the fan base looking for some sign of direction.

“I wish we could have kept Steve Wilkes,” another fan said.

“If we could find a better coach that’d be cool, but we need better players,” a fan chimed in.

“Now, for a second year in a row we’re looking for another head coach in the middle of the season,” Blair Richardson said, owner of Ticket Preserve.

The 1-10 season leaves some season ticket holders black and blue, struggling to sell their tickets.

“Not a lot of people are willing to spend a lot on tickets to get to a Panthers game unless there is a heightened experience,” Richardson said.

Richardson owns Ticket Preserve based in Charlotte. He’s been a ticket broker for more than two decades and says it’s not even profitable to advertise tickets for the Panthers football game.

He told Queen City News that demand for tickets has dropped 75 percent in the past year.

“Based on Charlotte and what they see when they pull up our website, the Panthers just aren’t there. They just aren’t selling,” Richardson said. “Demand will always dictate, and at this point, there is no demand.”

His website shows two weeks out from a division game against the Falcons, there are more than 4,000 tickets available.

“Really till they find someone that he can help, and we get everybody on the same page as a team. It’s the ticket. Prices are just not there,” he said.

But as the day sets on Frank Reich’s turn as head coach, fans remain hopeful the sun will shine on Bank of America Stadium soon.

“We will have a winning product. We know that. It’s just going to take a little while to get there.”

When it comes to selling tickets, ticket brokers are using the visiting team as the main selling point to get people in seats.

Fans tell Queen City News while Reich bears some of the blame, most of it falls on David Tepper at the top.