CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Monday, Nov. 27, is becoming a historic day for the Carolina Panthers as they bid adieu to not only head coach Frank Reich but now have also announced their departure with two more members of the coaching staff.

Panthers said on Monday, that interim head coach Chris Tabor has already begun adjusting his coaching staff ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. game against the Buccaneers.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown will not continue with the team, the Panthers said.

“Staley came here with a strong tie to former head coach Frank Reich, as they worked together in Philadelphia. The Panthers are 29th in the league in rushing this season, a drastic departure from last season’s success in that area,” the Panthers said in a released statement.

McCown was in his first year as an assistant coach after a long playing career, including a stint with the Panthers, team officials said.

Panthers owner David Tepper and interim coach Chris Tabor will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Queen City News will livestream that news conference here at QCnews.com