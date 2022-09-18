QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Panthers couldn’t shake off a pair of turnovers on its first two possessions of the game, and despite taking the lead in the second half, fell to 0-2 with a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

“Two games in a row where we’ve come down at the very end with a chance to win and have come up short both times, and I take full responsibility for that,” head coach Matt Rhule said during the postgame news conference. “We have to find a way to win. It all falls on me.”

The Panthers have now lost nine straight games dating back to last season.

DJ Moore gave Carolina a 13-6 lead on a 16-yard catch from Baker Mayfield on the first drive of the second half. The Giants (2-0) responded in kind on the very next possession on a pass from Charlotte native Daniel Jones, who connected with Daniel Bellinger, tying the game at 13-13. Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano would kick two more field goals, securing the win for New York.

Christian McCaffrey, who saw a lot more action than last week’s 10 touches, broke open for a run for 49-yards, putting Carolina within striking distance near the Giants red zone. Following a penalty, the Panthers would settle for another field goal.

The Giants would convert on a first down underneath the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter and would run out the clock with Carolina having used up all its timeouts.

“There’s the mental hump of the 0-2 record, but a lot of ball left,” Mayfield said after the game. “Let’s eliminate our own mistakes and just go play.”

Trying to shake off a heartbreaking Week One 26-24 loss at home to the Cleveland Browns, Carolina came out sluggish, turning the ball over on the very first play of the game, with a lost fumble by Chuba Hubbard on the kickoff, and giving New York prime real estate on the Panthers’ 22-yard line. Robby Anderson would then turn the ball over on the second drive after the ball was knocked loose following a 4-yard catch. Both drives resulted in field goals from a lackluster New York offense, helmed by Jones and the Pro Bowler Saquan Barkley.

Panthers kicker Piñeiro reflects on his journey

Mayfield continued to be plagued by tipped passes as he has been throughout his young career, with two pass attempts batted down in the first half. He finished 14-of-29 with 145 yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers. CMC finished with 102 yards on 15 carries. For the Giants, Barkley posted 72 yards on 21 carries while Jones completed 22 of his 24 passes with one TD and no turnovers.

The Panthers return to action next Sunday when they host the Saints (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).