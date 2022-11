CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson tore his Achilles, league sources confirmed to CSL.

Jackson had an MRI scheduled for Friday; his season is over.

Leaving the 2022 season, he appeared in nine games and recorded 35 tackles, two interceptions, and a touchdown.