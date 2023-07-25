SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the 28th year of the Carolina Panthers training at Wofford College.

One Spartanburg, the County’s marketing and tourism organization, has been preparing and planning for about two months meeting every week with the college and city officials to make sure everything is squared away ahead of one of the busiest times of the year for the city.

“All the traditions of training camp will be here for Panthers fans if they’ve as they’ve come to expect in the past,” said Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields.

One of the things officials are anticipating this year is attendance since the event is ticketed, which allows for better preparation.

“Over the last few years, our numbers have been down because of the pandemic and some other reasons. But, you know, everything that we’re seeing so far is pointing to really great numbers for this year with, you know, a lot of excitement about the team. Bryce Young, number one, draft pick, new coach, new regime,” said Billy Dunlap, Chief Tourism Development Officer for One Spartanburg.

Officials tell me there are several factors that go into an excellent turnout for training camp, like the weather, how good the team is, and fan anticipation ahead of the season. It’s a tremendous boost for the city’s economy.

“We’re anticipating about a $7 million economic impact in the community over that two-week period, and that’s just from people coming into the market, enjoying training camp, spending money while they’re here, and just taking in what all Spartanburg means,” Dunlap said.

Last year, officials estimated the economic revenue to be around $3 to 4 million. Fans can come and get autographs from some of their favorite players, as well as play football next to the training field.

Something the Panthers are anticipating the most is the energy and enthusiasm that fans have right now for the new team and new head coach Frank Reich.

“We really think it’s going to be a special moment when the team comes out for that first time and gets to see Panthers fans, and the fans will feel it right back from the team, so I think that something that we’re really excited about,” Fields said.

Dunlap says fans and spectators looking for places to eat and things to do can go to visitSpartanburg.com it has a special Panther section that highlights everything that you want to capture while in Spartanburg.