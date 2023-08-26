CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Panthers waived 11 players on Saturday ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

The Panthers released the following players: Quarterback Jake Luton, running back Camerun Peoples, wide receivers Gary Jennings and CJ Saunders, tackle Larnel Coleman, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safeties Collin Duncan and Josh Thomas, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, and kicker Matthew Wright.

“Literally every position has battles in place, not just for the roster, but you know, play time, who’s starting, how we’re looking at things,” head coach Frank Reich said. “But the good news is they’re hard decisions, right? Because we feel good about the guys we have on our roster.”

The roster now has 79 players, meaning they have another 26 moves to make between now and Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to reach an initial 53-man roster.