CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers faced off against the Atlanta Falcons for a cold, wet Sunday game.

The rain was no help to either team for the majority of the first half. The Falcons and Panthers traded 4th down stops and eight combined punts before the first points were scored.

Desmond Ridder found Cordarrelle Patterson for a two-yard touchdown with 4:49 left to go in the 2nd quarter to make it 7-0.

The Panthers would respond with a 12-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 34-yard field goal and would cut the lead to 7-3 going into halftime.

At the end of the third quarter, defensive tackle Derrick Brown took out the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson, leading to the first turnover of the game and setting Carolina up less than 20 years from the end zone.

Starting the last quarter still down 7-3, the Panthers made several attempts to score but only gained a 25-yard field goal from kicker Eddy Pineiro, bringing Carolina up to 6 points.

Cornerback Donte Jackson went down and was helped off the field

Carolina cinched another turnover, with defensive end Xavier Woods intercepting and starting a major push from the Panthers.

A throw from Bryce Young to tight end Tommy Tremble pushed the Falcons out of the red zone and back to the 25-yard line. Another pass from Young to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo got Carolina past the center line and in a blink-and-miss-it catch, wide receiver DJ Chark got 25 yards out.

In a rush by runningback Chuba Hubbard, Carolina landed mere feet from the end zone. With just one second on the clock, kicker Eddy Pineiro made a 23-yard game-winning field goal, ending the game 9-7.

This is Carolina’s second win of the season, following their victory over the Texans in late October. Notably, that win was also secured by a kick from Eddy Pineiro in the last seconds of the game.

This latest win is the first with Chris Tabor as interim head coach.