CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – While some quarterbacks, ahem, Bryce Young, chose to skip the drill portion of the NFL Combine last week, one saw an opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

“I think I’ve got one of the stronger arm strengths that’s come out of any draft in recent memory,” Will Levis told reporters in Indianapolis.

Clearly, the kid from Newton, Massachusetts, is not short on confidence.

“I got a cannon,” he explained. “I got to show it off.”

Then again, the 6’4″ 232-pound quarterback out of Kentucky is not short on talent or work ethic either.

Though the 23-year-old didn’t have the best overall outing in Indy, he still was able to impress. Tallying a 59-mile-an-hour velocity on his throws, it’s the third-highest among combine quarterbacks in seven years.

“I’m going to show what I’m about once I get to that next level,” he said.

Levis is projected to be a top-ten pick in this year’s draft, but he knows he has a growing amount of doubters. Entering this past season, he was arguably the top quarterback in the draft class. Then came injuries to his foot, finger, and shoulder.

“I think like this past year, like, the season didn’t go the way we wanted to,” he admits. “I learned a lot from it.”

But beyond his health, questions remain, not about his arm, of course, but about his pocket presence.

In particular, there’s word his movement stiffens up in the heat of the battle. Levis says improving on that has been his top priority this offseason.

“I’ve really been trying to perfect the moment,” he said. “Leading up to the throw.”

His desire to improve is not up for debate.

In meetings with teams, Levis apparently said all the right things, and then he made this statement early during his combined press conference:

“My goal is to win more than anyone. I want to be the greatest of all time.”

He talks, the talk.

Whoever takes him is hoping he can back it up.