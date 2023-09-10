(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — In their first season game, the Panthers fell 10-24 to the Falcons after an intense fourth quarter preceded by a steady to-and-fro.

The first half was a back-and-forth but both teams went into the locker room tied at seven.

In Bryce Young’s first drive in the NFL, he went 3-for-3 for 51 yards. A good drive that ended when the Falcons stopped the Panthers on a 4th and 1.

The next drive wasn’t too kind to Young and the Panthers as he threw his first interception.

Defensively, Brian Burns is playing for the contract he feels he deserves. He finished the first half with 5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

After going down 7-0 in the second quarter, Bryce Young led the team down the field and threw his first touchdown to new tight end Hayden Hurst with 5 minutes left in the half.

FINAL#Falcons 24#Panthers 10



Tensions were high in the second half, with kicker Eddy Pineiro making a 43-yard field goal. The third quarter ended 10-10.

In the fourth quarter, the Falcons pulled ahead with two 3-yard touchdowns by their running back, Tyler Allgeier.