JACKSONVILLE, FL. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers headed to the Sunshine State to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars to end 2023.

The Jaguars opened the game with a good drive, but Brian Burns came up big with a sack on 3rd down at the 10-yard line to hold them to a field goal.

Both teams’ defenses were strong for most of the first half- it took over a quarter of play for more points to be added. Another field goal from the Jaguars made it 6-0 halfway through the second quarter.

The Panthers’ defense made another red zone stop towards the end of the half to force another Jaguars field goal. Jacksonville took a 9-0 lead into halftime.

Panthers offensive linebacker and Jacksonville native Marquis Haynes, Sr., took a hit, and, despite his efforts to bounce back, Haynes was carted off the field while flashing a thumbs-up. It was later revealed that Haynes had suffered a concussion.

In the third quarter, Carolina’s defense continued to fight hard; however, they still could not stop the Jaguars from ending the quarter 19-0.

Starting the 4th quarter, a catch from runningback Miles Sander started off a push from Carolina. Two back-to-back passes from Bryce Young to wide receiver DJ Chark, Jr. could have gotten the Panthers from the midline to the red zone; however, Jacksonville disputed the second catch, with referees ruling the pass incomplete.

The next two passes from Young to Chark also ended incomplete, causing Carolina to lose possession 35 yards out.

Late in the game, a scuffle between defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Jacksonville’s James Robinson led to offsetting penalties and the ejection of both players.

Just shy of the two-minute warning, Jacksonville claimed the first turnover of the game resulting in a loss for Carolina 26-0.

The Panthers’ last scoreless game was against the Jets in Carolina’s first preseason game this year. The team now stands 2-14.