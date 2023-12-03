TAMPA, F.L. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking Carolina’s first game with interim head coach Chris Tabor following Frank Reich’s firing.

Less than 6 minutes into the game, Carolina challenged a catch by wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, which was called an incomplete pass; however, the ruling stood and the Panthers lost timeout.

Safety Alex Cook leaped to take out Tampa’s Mike Evans just shy of the end zone after Evans was cornered by safety Xavier Woods. Woods would then be flagged for interference, and Tampa scored.

A drive from Carolina resulted in wide receiver Adam Thielen making several gains notably a 18-yard catch. Runningback Chuba Hubbard rushed the ball 17 yards, ending the first quarter with Carolina down 7-0.

Starting the second quarter, Hubbard kept up the momentum but was tackled before Carolina could score. The Panthers ended the first down with kicker Eddy Pinero making a 23-yard field goal.

The Panthers regained possession after an interception catch by wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, but struggled going from 3rd & 1 and 4th & 3. The down ended with Johny Heker’s 43-yard punt caught by the Buccaneers.

However, Smith-Marsette was not done yet, intercepting and rushing the ball, regaining Carolina’s possession.

In a unique situation, quarterback Bryce Young was not flagged for grounding because he threw the ball backward. Safety Xavier Woods made a turnover, bringing Carolina 40 yards out.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. made a 17-yard reception while 2nd & 3.

Bryce Young was seen rushing the ball himself twice when the opportunity presented. Carolina’s time management seemed to improve in the first half. The Panthers went into halftime 7-3.

Wide receiver Johnathan Mingo gained 32 yards after a pass play bringing Carolina to 1st & Goal. On a second attempt, runningback Chuba Hubbard secured the Panther’s first touchdown of the game. Kicker Eddy Pinero made an extra point good pulling Carolina up to 10-7.

Cornerback CJ Henderson nearly stopped Buc’s Mike Evans from scoring with a tackle. The play was originally called out of bounds; however, the Buccaneers requested a review, which ended with a touchdown for Tampa.

In an on-field scuffle, Brian Burns was seen punching Tampa’s Cody Mauch resulting in Burns being disqualified for the remainder of the game and a 15-yard penalty against Carolina. The third quarter ended with the Panthers down 14-10.

Runningback Chuba Hubbard made a 20-yard rush. After a pass from Bryce Young, DJ Chark Jr made a 30-yard reception paving the way for Chubba Habbard to make a touchdown.

In a second-point attempt, Bryce Young cautiously ran into the end zone, bringing Carolina up to 18 points.

Carolina gained possession with just minutes left as Chubba Hubbard rushed 24 yards. However, the Panthers lost 21–18.

The Panthers are the first team in the NFL to lose their chance at the postseason, standing 1-11.