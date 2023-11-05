CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — High on their first win of the season, the Carolina Panthers faced off against the Indianapolis Colts who stood 3-5 after three back-to-back losses.

Carolina was off to a rough start, with center guard Bradley Bozeman immediately getting a false start penalty. The first quarter ended 0-0.

Despite a throw from quarterback Bryce Young to cornerback Donte Jackson thwarting a Colts touchdown attempt, the Colts ended the down with a 26-yard field goal.

Cornerback CJ Henderson went out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, and Xavier Woods was marked questionable with a thigh injury.

Guard Austin Corbett opened a play for Chuba Hubbard to run 20 yards. Then the hero of the last game against the Texans, kicker Eddy Pineiro, made a 34-yard field goal.

Ending the quarter, Bryce Young attempted to make a throw to runningback Chuba Hubbard, which was caught by Colts Kenny Moore II, resulting in a 49-yard interception return touchdown with an extra point made good. The first half ended 20-3 in the Colts’ favor.

With a pass from Bryce Young, wide receiver DJ Chark made a 5-yard touchdown with Eddy Pineiro’s extra point, with the third quarter ending 20-10.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro made a 49-yard field goal. Offensive linebacker Brian Burns went down with a concussion, and linebacker Chandler Wooten sustained an ankle injury, both remaining out for the rest of the quarter.

Ultimately, the Panthers fell to the Colts 27-13, making the Panthers 1-7.