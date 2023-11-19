CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Despite the Carolina Panthers being on their home turf, they fell to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers’ defense looked good in the first quarter, holding the Cowboys to just one touchdown- An 18-yard pass to rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker that came with 3:20 left.

The defense stayed strong until the final few minutes when the Cowboys were able to drive down the field and score a touchdown with 24 seconds left.

The Panthers went into the locker room down 17-3 at halftime.

Tight end Tommy Tremble made a 4-yard touchdown, marking Carolina’s first in the game after a pass from Bryce Young and 17 plays gaining 70 yards, which ran 8:58 off the clock. The Panthers finished the third quarter down 17-10.

Unfortunately, the Panthers did not see much success in the fourth quarter, with the game ending 33-10. The Panthers stand 1-9