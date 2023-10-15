MIAMI, FL. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers have yet again emerged winless this season after facing the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers came out strong into start the game. A rushing touchdown from Chubba Hubbard and a passing touchdown to Adam Thielen put the Panthers up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

It wouldn’t take long for the Dolphins to respond. In only eight minutes, Miami had a rushing and passing touchdown of their own, tying the game at 14.

The Panthers had a tough time getting the offense going after the first quarter, and the Dolphins only got hotter.

Another Miami touchdown and a missed Carolina field goal at the end of the second quarter would make the score 21-14 Dolphins at halftime.

The third quarter went by fast, ending 28-14 in the Dolphins’ favor. Despite the Panthers’ attempts, the Dolphins also began the fourth quarter scoring.

FINAL#Dolphins 42#Panthers 21



B. Young – 23/28, 217 YDS, 1 TD

C. Hubbard – 19 CAR, 88 YDS, 1 TD

A. Thielen – 11 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD



Carolina is 0-6 heading into the bye. Panthers return home to host the Texas on Oct. 29. @CSLonQCN — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) October 15, 2023

During the Dolphins’ 3rd down with 8 yards to go, cornerback Troy Hill intercepted, running a 61-yard touchdown for Carolina.

However, the Panthers still fell to the Dolphins, with the game ending 42-21. The Panthers are currently the only team in the NFL this season without a win.

The Panthers are one of six teams heading into a bye week. On October 29, the Panthers will return to face off the Texans.