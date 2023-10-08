(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers quickly found themselves trailing in the first quarter. A couple of good drives from the Lions and a Bryce Young interception put them down 14-0 with only 10 minutes off the clock.

However, the score was only half of the pain in the first quarter. Late in the first quarter, rookie guard Chandler Zavala got carted off with a neck injury.

The Panthers started to find their rhythm in the second quarter. They capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble making the score 14-7.

Later in the quarter, the Panthers had two one-yard drives. The first was a Miles Sanders and the second was a Bryce Young interception. The Lions capitalized on both mistakes and took a 28-7 lead with 3 minutes left in the first half.

The Panthers were able to rebound to end the half and come away with a field goal, cutting the deficit to 28-10 after two quarters.

The first half was off to a rough start, with a false start penalty against the Panthers. Young received a penalty for grounding in a last-minute save, preventing the Lion from entering the end zone in the third down.

However, despite the Panthers making some traction, the Lions still began the fourth quarter with a touchdown.

The Panthers were not going down without a fight, with wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. scoring a touchdown with an 18-yard pass from Bryce Young and an extra point from kicker Eddy Pineiro.

After several near-goals, wide receiver Adam Thielen then scored a Panthers touchdown bringing the final score to 42-24. The Panthers currently stand as the only NFL team without a season win at 0-5.