NEW ORLEANS, LA. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers headed to NOLA to face the New Orleans Saints in the second game, with Chris Tabor as interim head coach.

The first quarter saw the Saints in the red zone twice. The first time they missed a 29-yard field goal, and the second time they converted on a nine-yard touchdown with Alvin Kamara on the first play of the second quarter.

The Panthers would respond with a 12-play, 46-yard drive ending in a 47-yard field goal. That cut the Saints’ lead to 7-3.

The Panthers would force the Saints to punt with six minutes left in the half; however, after a 3-and-out the Saints blocked the Johnny Hekker’s punt and returned it for a touchdown to go up 14-3.

Both teams would have drives stall in the final minutes of the half and the score would remain 14-3 going into the locker room.

Tight end Ian Thomas was marked questionable due to an ankle injury.

Runningback Miles Sander would gain 48 yards, bringing Carolina to 1st & Goal; however, they could not get into the end zone and lost ground. Kicker Eddy Pineiro ended the down with a 29-yard field goal.

The Panthers ended the third quarter down 14-6.

Eddy Pineiro attempted a 41-yard kick but was unsuccessful. A 43-yard pass completed by Saints Derek Carr followed by New Orleans doubling their score dashed dreams of a Panthers victory.

In a final push, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and running back Chuba Hubbard made gains bringing Carolina past the center line. Tight end Stephen Sulivan was blocked from a near catch in the endzone just under the two minute mark.

Ultimately, the Panthers fell to the Saints 28-6, making Carolina 1-12.