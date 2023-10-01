CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Despite Bryce Young’s return and a positive first half, the Panthers fell 13 to 21 to the Vikings.

The Vikings received the opening kickoff and drove down the field fairly easily.

However, 4.5 minutes into the game Kirk Cousins was intercepted by Sam Franklin Jr. and he ran it back for a touchdown to put the Panthers on the board first 7-0.

On the first offensive drive of the game, the Panthers got a few first downs before facing 4th and 1 at the Minnesota 47. A strong run by Chubba Hubbard converted and kept the offense in business.

The Panthers were able to get inside the 10-yard line and ran eight plays before being stopped on 3rd & 8 and settled for a field goal to start the 2nd quarter to go up 10-0.

On the ensuing possession, the Vikings capped off a 10-play, 64-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and with just under 10 minutes left in the first half, the Panthers lead was cut to 10-7.

With 44 seconds left in the first half, the Panthers were able to force their 2nd interception of the game. Two plays later, Eddy Pineiro kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to take a 13-7 lead into the locker room.

However, the Panthers did not fare well in the second half. Late in the third quarter, the Vikings scored a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown, followed by a 30-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the last seconds of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, neither team scored, ending the game in the Vikings’ favor.