NASHVILLE, TN. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers fell yet again after an injury-filled game against the Tennessee Titans.

It was a slow start for both teams, but late in the first quarter, the Titans strung together a good drive including a conversion on fourth and one. The Titans would take a 7-0 lead a few plays later on a one-yard from Derrick Henry.

On the following drive, the Panthers were moving the ball nicely until a holding penalty at the Titans’ 25-yard line backed them up and stalled the drive, resulting in a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

The Panthers got the ball back with 3:26 left in the half, but the drive was short-lived. Bryce Young fumbled the ball on their own 25-yard line and two plays later Derrick Henry ran it in for his 2nd touchdown of the game, extending the Titans’ lead to 14-3.

The Titans got the ball back on their own 38-yard line with only 25 seconds left, but it was enough time to get into field goal range and make a 53-yard field goal to extend their lead to 17-3 into halftime.

Guard Chandler Zavala went down and was walked off the field.

The Panthers got their first touchdown of the game with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by running back Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers ended the thrid quarter down 17-10.

Though wide receiver Laviska Shenault had previously returned, he did not come back again due to an ankle injury. Following a third-down sack that caused offensive lineman Cade Mays to be carted off the field, he was marked questionable with a knee injury.

With just under 3 minutes left on the clock, the Panthers regained possession. Young threw a pass to running back Chubba Hubbard, getting Carolina under 20 yards; however, the Panthers were unable to close the gap losing 17-10.