CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Panthers fans, we hope you’re excited for the upcoming season!

Roaring Riot- the premier fan club for the Carolina Panthers- is hosting the Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam on Saturday, September 16, at NoDa Brewing in North End.

That’s two days before the Panthers’ home opener on Monday night against NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The event will take on a 90s theme with live music headlined by Better Than Ezra and Arrested Development.

“This year, the Panthers are embracing a nostalgic nod to the nineties, with the first quarterback-turned-head coach Frank Reich and the return of the first head coach Dom Capers to the staff,” Josh Klein, Editor-In-Chief of Roaring Riot, said.

Fans will also be able to meet and get autographs from Panthers legends including Mike Tolbert.

Tickets for the Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam go on sale to the public Friday, July 14. Roaring Riot members can purchase their tickets on Wednesday, July 12.

Panthers fans have plenty to look forward to before the kickoff party. The team starts training camp at Wofford College when rookies report on July 22. A few weeks later on August 12 is the Panthers’ first preseason game at home against the New York Jets.