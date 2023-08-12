CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Fans flocked back to Bank of America Stadium Saturday for the Panthers’ preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Some supporters noticed the tailgates seemed smaller than a typical regular-season game, but the excitement was the highest it’s been in years.

“It’s not really a big tailgate because it’s still preseason. The excitement, training camp —everything is a lot more hype. I haven’t experienced the hype like this since we drafted Cam,” said diehard Panthers fan Cat Daddy.

Cat Daddy attributes the excitement to one word: hope. That’s thanks to a new coaching staff and the addition of quarterback Bryce Young, who went number one overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

“I’d love to win the division. That’s a stretch maybe, but anything could happen. It’s wide open,” said Panthers fan Jefferson Cooper.

But for some fans, is the lesser-known names that have them excited for the preseason.

“I follow pretty deep, so I’m most excited about the guys that are really trying to make the roster, trying to make that 53-man cut. There’s a lot of guys right there on the edge this year. I just want to see how the do; I want to see how they shine today,” said Panthers fan Brian Sigmon.

Even some of the Jets fans in attendance couldn’t deny the positive changes the Panthers made in the offseason.

“I will say, I think the Panthers second and third string are a little better than the Jets’ right now. We poured a lot into the first string, so I think they might edge out a win,” said Jets fan Anthony Smaniotto. The Panthers will take on the Giants in New York on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.