SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Thousands of die-hard football fans braved hot and humid weather to show up for the Carolina Panthers’ “Back Together Saturday” practice of their training camp.

Front office staff told Queen City News 15,267 tickets were distributed for Saturday’s practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. In 2022, 10,210 tickets were distributed.

“I’m really excited about this season. I’m excited about our new coach, new quarterback. Change is good. I really do feel that we’re going to improve a lot this year,” said Panthers fan Allen Rodgers.

Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. practice, but fans were in line as early as 6 a.m. to try to get front-row seats.

“We got up at 4:30 for a two-and-a-half-hour drive,” said Panthers fan Weldon Gainey. “We come every year to training camp. We came the first day Wednesday and we got signatures, autographs, and all that. We love it.”

When asked about the most exciting aspect of this year’s season, nearly all fans said it was the addition of first-overall draft pick Bryce Young, who was already announced as the starting quarterback for week one.

“He went first overall for a reason. You don’t get picked number one for no reason, so hopes are high for him,” said Panthers fan Cade Carlisle.

Despite new players and fresh coaching staff, fans brought the same electricity and optimism for a winning season that we’ve seen in years past.

“I think they looked phenomenal. I liked Bryce Young. He looks like he’s throwing the ball tall. Defense looks good. I like the Vonn Bell addition, moving Jeremy Chinn around. Defense looks fast, young, hungry,” said Panthers fan John Burnside. “We’re definitely going to be making the playoffs. Our division is a little soft this year, so I think it’d help us out. But we’ll see how far in the playoffs we get.”