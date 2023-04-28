CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers fans turned out in droves to Bank of America Stadium Friday to welcome the top pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young.

Young arrived at the stadium just before 12:45 to a roaring, energetic crowd.

Panthers executives chose to place the future of the franchise in the hands of the Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Alabama.

The 21-year-old’s accolades also include the AP College Football Player of the Year (2021), and SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2021).

“The quarterback we are getting has been a winner forever,” said head coach Frank Reich. “We got the best quarterback in college football this year. RIGHT HERE IN THIS STADIUM!”