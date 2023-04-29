KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Saturday marked the last day of the 2023 NFL Draft and the Panthers went into it with a couple of picks.
Carolina had the 114th (fourth-round) pick in the draft and selected guard Chandler Zavala from N.C. State.
Zavala started at Fairmont State before transferring to N.C. State. He will join his former N.C. State teammate, Panthers tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu.
With the 145th (fifth-round) pick in the draft, the Panthers selected safety Jammie Robinson from Florida State.
Robinson, a former Gamecock transferred to Florida State in 2021. He was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection with the Seminoles.