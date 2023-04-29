KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Saturday marked the last day of the 2023 NFL Draft and the Panthers went into it with a couple of picks.

Carolina had the 114th (fourth-round) pick in the draft and selected guard Chandler Zavala from N.C. State.

Staying in the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/oX5LWoX6p9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2023

Zavala started at Fairmont State before transferring to N.C. State. He will join his former N.C. State teammate, Panthers tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu.

With the 145th (fifth-round) pick in the draft, the Panthers selected safety Jammie Robinson from Florida State.

Robinson, a former Gamecock transferred to Florida State in 2021. He was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection with the Seminoles.