CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers (3-7) held on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night, 25-15.

This comes just 12 days after Carolina faced the Falcons in Atlanta, where they lost a thriller in overtime.

Running back D’Onta Foreman led the way for Carolina with 31 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.

“Guys just coming together understanding we didn’t put on a great performance last week,” said interim head coach Steve Wilks. “Not living in the past. The way they responded shows you how resilient this team is.”

The Game

Carolina drew first blood after the offense marched down the field on a 10-play, 41-yard drive that ended in an Eddie Pineiro single-doink field goal off the left upright.

They followed those three points up with a Laviska Shenault 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown and added three more after a Jaycee Horn interception, giving them a 13-0 lead with 1:47 to go in Q2.

Visky said to the crib 💪 pic.twitter.com/fc6z7RFTHR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2022

The Panthers’ defense played fantastic in the first half, only giving up a field goal as time expired in Q2; 13-3, Panthers at the half.

Atlanta came back swinging when Drake London found the endzone on a 7-yard catch with 6:15 left in Q3. However, Yunghoe Koo missed the extra point, giving a four-point cushion to Carolina, 13-9.

Foreman responded the following drive for Carolina, punching in a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Pinero missed the extra point, but the Panthers led 19-9 at 1:51 in Q3.

The Panthers began to pour it on, adding three more with yet another Pinero field goal with 9:22 remaining in the game, extending the lead to 22-9.

In garbage time, Atlanta marched down the field again, tacking on another touchdown, but the Panthers ultimately finished the job by adding three more points with 10 seconds in the game.

Carolina will face the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) next Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m.