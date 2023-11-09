CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — In a year with few positives passed the midway point of the season, the Carolina Panthers will have another opportunity against a team dealing with similar futility Thursday night.

Carolina will take the national spotlight with a Thursday night Amazon Prime contest when they travel to Chicago to take on Justin Fields and the 2-7 Bears at Soldier Field. They’ll be confronting a familiar face in former Panthers receiver DJ Moore, who was traded to Chicago in the offseason and is the franchise’s top receiver.

Conditions are expected to be chilly, with temps around 40 degrees at kickoff. The Bears were favored by three points as of noon Thursday.

Carolina (1-7) is coming off a tough loss at home losing 27-13 to the Indianapolis Colts (4-5). After an 0-6 start, the Panthers secured its first win of the season two weeks ago squeaking out a victory over the 3-4 Houston Texans, 15-13, at Bank of America Stadium.

Rookie quarterback and 2023 No. 1 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young has struggled and questions remain about whether or not head coach Frank Reich made the right decision in starting him this year. Reich had his playcalling duties removed two weeks ago when offensive coordinator Thomas Brown took over the responsibilities.

Through seven games, Young has 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.9 percent. He’s been sacked 26 times. Young has already missed some time with an ankle injury.

The Panthers were not active in last week’s NFL trading deadline, despite rumors that they were entertaining offers for Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns. The Panthers did sign linebacker Blake Martinez, who you may recall was recently in the news for a scandal that involved Pokémon cards.

The Panthers return to Charlotte to take on the Cowboys on Sunday, November 19 (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte). The Saints lead the NFC South and are the only team with a winning record in the division.