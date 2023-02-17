CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers hired Thomas Brown as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell CSL.

He will replace Ben McAdoo, who only had a one-year stint with the organization.

Brown was formerly the Rams assistant head coach before accepting the position with Carolina.

Under Sean McVay, Brown won a Super Bowl, and worked as a running backs coach in 2020, eventually earning the additional title of assistant head coach before the 2021 season.

He has a history of offensive coordinator experience from 2016-18 with the Miami Hurricanes and additionally spent one year with Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks, coaching running backs.

Brown himself was a four-year running back at Georgia from 2004-07.