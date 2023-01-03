CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has had a conversation with Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources confirmed to Charlotte Sports Live.

Sources said the talk between the two was not a job interview, only a conversation about the position.

CSL’s Will Kunkel reported Monday that the Michigan football coach had “sincere interest” in the Panthers job.

Sources told CSL that Harbaugh liked the Panthers’ roster and loved the opportunity.

Harbaugh’s No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines lost to TCU last weekend during the College Football Playoffs semifinals.

The Athletic previously reported that the coach would leave Ann Arbor if an NFL team offered him a job.

The Denver Broncos have also reportedly expressed interest in Harbaugh, but the prospect of playing against Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes makes the job less attractive to potential coaches.

As the head coaching search heats up, some Panthers fans have rallied behind Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks.

The formal search for the next head coach is not expected to begin until the end of the regular season.

Carolina will finish the season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The game will air live on FOX Charlotte/Queen City News.