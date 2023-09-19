CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE/AP) — Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson sustained a fractured fibula in the team’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints Monday night.

“It’s a fractured fibula for Shaq Thompson. He had surgery on it this morning. He’s likely out for the rest of the season per Frank Reich,” Charlotte Sports Live confirmed on Tuesday.

Reich says its hard to put in words when talking about Shaq. "A brother, a warrior, a team first player"



Says Shaq is already trying to figure out ways he can help the team. https://t.co/KuI8fLY3bZ — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) September 19, 2023

The 29-year-old Thompson was carted off the field in the first quarter. Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning and Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams were engaged in a block and rolled up on the back of Thompson’s right leg as he was trying to make a tackle.

The Panthers initially announced Thompson was doubtful to return with a shin injury, but later updated that by saying he was out with an ankle injury.

Thompson, in his ninth season with the Panthers, is one of the team’s emotional leaders. Before he was helped onto the cart, the entire Panthers bench ran on the field to wish Thompson well.

The second-longest tenured player on Carolina’s roster, Thompson had a career-high 135 tackles last season. He became only the fifth player in franchise history to amass at least 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.

For the Saints, running running back Jamaal Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and did not return. New Orleans was already playing without the suspended Alvin Kamara and injured rookie Kendre Miller.

Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Williams’ absence. Change-of-pace quarterback Taysom Hill was the Saints’ leading rusher 75 yards on nine carries.

It’s unclear when Williams was hurt. He finished with 29 yards on nine carries.