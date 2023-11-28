CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — “I’d like to have my coach here for 20 years, or 30 years if I can do that,” Panthers’ owner David Tepper said Tuesday while addressing the media.

A lot of questions were centered around the abundance of coaches Tepper has brought in and let go over the past several years.

After Monday’s firing of Frank Reich, that was Tepper’s third head coach he fired since purchasing the Carolina Panthers for an NFL record of $2.275 billion in 2018.

Tepper was asked if any changes need to be made in the hiring process or how he runs the organization. The Panthers are 30-63 since he became the owner (second-worst record in that time).

“Look, things are constantly evolving and they’ll continue to evolve. Trying to make things better is what you always try to do,” Tepper responded. “Obviously, that record is not good enough. There is no hiding it, it is what it is. Like everything in this sport, everything is left on the field, everybody knows what it is every week. That record is that record. Like I said, it’s not good enough. We’re gonna self-reflect and make it better.”

Speaking on the decision to trade up and draft Bryce Young, Tepper said it was a unanimous decision between the coaches and the scouts.

Watch Tuesday’s full news conference here:

Tepper took ownership of every decision that was made and says he could’ve overruled any vote from the coaches and scouts.

“In all those decisions, whether it was the head coach or Bryce, I don’t really vote on those decisions, until the last piece,” Tepper said. “Those decisions are made by the football people. Everything that’s right and everything that’s wrong here, ultimately is my fault. I have the final say. But as far as those decisions, whether it was Frank Reich or it was Bryce Young, those decisions were made, and in the case of Bryce, I believe it was a unanimous decision on the coaches and the scouts, and very strong opinions at the time.”

Tepper went on to say they were originally going to go to the second pick and take Stroud because they thought the Texans would take Young.

“We preferred Bryce, he was our number one pick. We had a lot of conviction,” Tepper said. “Whatever is good, bad, or indifferent, is ultimately because the buck stops here, and I take full responsibility for everything.”

Chris Tabor, the Panthers’ special teams coordinator and interim head coach also took the stand Tuesday morning.

Tabor does have experience as an interim head coach when he filled the role with the Bears for one game when head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.

Tabor stressed that the NFL is an unforgiving league, saying “In this business, the NFL train is always moving. The NFL monster will eat you at any time and you need to be prepared and you need to take the proper steps to set yourself up for success and that’s what we’re trying to work on right now.”

Tabor’s first game as the Panthers’ interim head coach comes Sunday against the division-rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m.