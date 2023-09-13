CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers are preparing for their primetime home opener with none other than… boulders.

The Panthers’ 2023 Kickoff Campaign in the Carolinas includes placing five “larger-than-life” fake boulders along the streets of Charlotte. Each will include blue LED veining, an augmented-reality panther feature via QR code for Instagram, and a countdown clock, which will count down to kickoff for Monday Night Football against the Saints on Sept. 18.

The “boulders” will be relocated around Bank of America Stadium Sunday morning for fans to experience. Monday’s game (7:15 p.m., ESPN) will be the regular-season debut for head coach Frank Reich and 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young.

One of the “boulders” that the Panthers have placed around Charlotte.

The black-and-blue “rocks” symbolize the Panthers’ “hunting grounds,” giving fans a sense they are in Panthers’ territory. Fans can enter at these five locations in and around uptown:

100 Worthington Ave.

224 E. Seventh St.

1920 Camden Road, Charlotte

115 E. Park Ave.

420 S. Tryon St., Charlotte