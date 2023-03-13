CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are re-signing center Bradley Bozeman, the team announced on Monday.

This move locks up the entire offensive starting line through at least 2024; his deal is reportedly worth $18 million for three years.

Bozeman came to Carolina under a one-year deal during free agency in 2022 and quickly established himself as a significant part of the offense.

“When you make big moves to secure a quarterback, that’s the kind of stability you want,” the Panthers said in a release.

In an exclusive interview with CSL’s Will Kunkel, the Bozeman’s chatted about how big this decision was for their family.

Not enough can be said about the Panthers organization in the return of the Bozeman's. It was more than football. It was their hearts.



“It’s a testament to the front office,” said Bradley’s wife, Nikki Bozeman. “At that moment, I knew this is where we were meant to be.”