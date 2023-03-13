CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are re-signing center Bradley Bozeman, the team announced on Monday.
This move locks up the entire offensive starting line through at least 2024; his deal is reportedly worth $18 million for three years.
Bozeman came to Carolina under a one-year deal during free agency in 2022 and quickly established himself as a significant part of the offense.
“When you make big moves to secure a quarterback, that’s the kind of stability you want,” the Panthers said in a release.
In an exclusive interview with CSL’s Will Kunkel, the Bozeman’s chatted about how big this decision was for their family.
“It’s a testament to the front office,” said Bradley’s wife, Nikki Bozeman. “At that moment, I knew this is where we were meant to be.”