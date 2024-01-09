CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers are wasting no time this offseason as they’ve already requested to interview nine head coaching candidates and eight general manager candidates within 36 hours after the last game ended.

According to the team, the head coaching candidates are:

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales

The general manager candidates are:

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg

Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis

Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby

Saints assistant GM Khai Harley

Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly

Interviews can start instantly with general manager candidates; however, for coaching candidates, no in-person interviews can be done until Jan. 22 but can hold Zoon interviews before then.