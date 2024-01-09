CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers are wasting no time this offseason as they’ve already requested to interview nine head coaching candidates and eight general manager candidates within 36 hours after the last game ended.
According to the team, the head coaching candidates are:
- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
- Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
- Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith
- Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
- Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
The general manager candidates are:
- Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown
- Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg
- Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis
- Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby
- Saints assistant GM Khai Harley
- Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
- Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly
Interviews can start instantly with general manager candidates; however, for coaching candidates, no in-person interviews can be done until Jan. 22 but can hold Zoon interviews before then.