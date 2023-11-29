CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

The rookie guard from N.C. State injured his knee Sunday against the Titans, which will end his season.

The 2023 fourth-rounder started seven games this season on both sides of the line.

Zavala joins offensive lineman Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett on IR, as the Panthers got five games combined out of last year’s starters before injuries ended their seasons as well.

The team says three players are designated to return from IR, who could be activated soon: Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn and Yetur Gross-Matos.