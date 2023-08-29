CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The deadline to cutdown the roster to 53 players is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

After 11 cuts on Saturday, the Panthers have been busy shaping up their roster for the start of the 2023 season.

Early Tuesday morning, the Panthers traded for former Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. In return, the Chiefs get a conditional 2025 7th round pick swap.

Smith-Marsette is a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Iowa by the Minnesota Vikings. He also spent some time with the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season.

In 16 games, he has six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Smith-Marsette will give the team versatility in the return and receiving game. He joins a Panthers squad who has some short-term injuries at the wide receiver position with DJ Chark Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.

To get to 53, on Tuesday, the Panthers released linbackers Deion Jones, Brandon Smith and Ace Eley, offensive linemen Michael Jordan, J.D. DiRenzo, Justin McCray, Sam Tecklenber and Deonte Brown, defensive ends Kobe Jones, Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas, defensive lineman Raequan Williams, running back Spencer Brown, cornerbacks Mark Milton, Keith Taylor, Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller and Mac McCain, wide receivers Javin Wims, Shi Smith and Josh Vann and safety Eric Rowe.

In addition, the team placed right guard Austin Corbett on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and defensive end Henry Anderson on injured reserve. Corbett is rehabbing a torn a ACL and will miss at least the first four games.

The Panthers have three more moves to make before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to get the roster to 53 players.

