SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers Training Camp began this week, and Saturday, CSL stopped by their Saturday practice.

The rookies began to settle in on Monday, and the vets began to trickle in by mid-week.

On Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich officially named the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young, as the starter.

“Yes, he [Young] is QB1,” Reich said. “He’s QB1.”

'HE'S QB1' | As if it was ever really in doubt… Bryce Young is officially your Panthers starting quarterback.

Young began taking first-team reps during June practices in a move that Reich called the ‘next step’ in the rookie quarterback’s progression. Now, it’s officially his time in Carolina.

Reich also praised the offense as a whole.

“I think Bryce has made good progress,” Reich said. “He and the whole group on offense, just speaking about how we’ve progressed things with the offense.”

Not only that, but Young seems to have already gained the fans’ love, as they flocked to the rookie during Wednesday’s training camp practice.

“The energy out here was different than what it was,” Young said, smiling. “It was just fun.”

For most fans, this was the first training camp they had attended. Some traveled across the Carolinas, and two young fans came from Windsor, Ontario.

THE QUEEN CITY KING | Watch as fans flock to Bryce Young at Spartanburg's training camp practice.

