CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers are retaining Eddy Piñeiro as their kicker after cutting Zane Gonzalez Thursday, CSL reports.

Piñeiro will be on a two-year deal.

He was one of the best in NFL last year.

Piñeiro was one of the few bright spots for the Panthers offensively last year. He was fourth in the NFL with 33 field goals made in 35 attempts. He also went 2-for-2 from at least 50 yards out in his first year in Carolina.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, sat out last year while on the injured reserve. In 2021 with the Panthers, he went 20 of 22 on field goals, converting 3 of 5 from 50-plus yards.

The news is a reversal of a report from two weeks ago, when sources told Charlotte Sports Live that Gonzalez would in fact return. CSL anchor Will Kunkel said on Thursday that the news came as a surprise to both players.

Eddy Pineiro lived week-to-week in a hotel last season with the Panthers.



"I am just one kick away of either going home or playing somewhere else."



My full interview with @EddyPineiro last season

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/BBMyGTFQVA — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 24, 2023

Piñeiro and Gonzalez are both 27 years old. Piñeiro revealed last season he was living week-to-week in a hotel.

“I am just one kick away from either going home or playing somewhere else,” he said.