CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers signed running back Miles Sanders, sources tell CSL.

Sanders spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. His best came last year, in 2022, when he recorded rushing 1,269 yards on 259 attempts.