CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced this weekend.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A native of Georgia, Houston played for the Bulldogs before being drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a four-time Pro Bowler.

The 34-year-old pass-rusher adds depth and gives younger plays time to grow, the team said.

NFL teams have until the end of the month to finalize their rosters.

Houston has spent time with the Chiefs, Colts, and Ravens, and joins the Panthers for his 13th season in the league.