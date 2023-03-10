CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers traded the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to sources.

The Panthers are sending the following to Chicago for the pick:

Pick No. 9

Pick No. 61

A first-round pick in 2024

A second-round pick in 2025

Wide receiver DJ Moore

CSL’s Will Kunkel reports that Moore was ‘in shock’ as he learned about the news as it broke.

Sources say the Panthers are “excited” about the potential to land their first franchise quarterback since Cam Newton. They believe their coaching staff is fit to develop and support young talent.

2011 was the last time the Panthers had the first pick in the draft, the year they selected Newton.