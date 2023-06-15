CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers released their Spartanburg training camp schedule Thursday and also announced when fans can expect to see the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft Bryce Young.

Young and the rookies will report to Wofford College on July 22, veterans will report on July 25, and the first practice will be held on July 26. As per usual, a number of the practices at Gibbs Stadium will be open to the public and free, however, tickets still need to be acquired via Ticketmaster.

Charlotte Sports Live will be in Spartanburg with wall-to-wall coverage beginning on July 22.

The biggest storyline of the NFL’s offseason, Aaron Rodgers signing with the New York Jets, will take center stage on August 9 and 10 when the Panthers welcome New York for two joint practice sessions in Spartanburg. A list of items not permitted at practice can be found here.

New head coach Frank Reich, who has not yet said Young will be the starter, makes his regular season debut with the Panthers against the Falcons on September 10 in Atlanta (1 p.m., FOX Charlotte).