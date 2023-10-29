CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After a harrowing final minutes, the Panthers are finally walking away with a win.

The first quarter was slow for both teams as it remained scoreless all the way through. However, less than two minutes into the second quarter, the Texans were able to punch it in the endzone giving them a 7-0 lead.

On the next drive, the Panthers were able to complete a deep pass to Adam Thielen that put them inside the five-yard line but couldn’t find a way to score and turned it over on downs.

Carolina wouldn’t back down and with 1:35 left in the 2nd quarter, Bryce Young would hit Tommy Tremble for a one-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good so the Panthers were down 7-6 and that would stand heading into the locker room.

Placekicker Eddy Pineiro led the 3rd quarter with a 46-yard field goal, followed by another 37-yard score. Toward the end of the quarter, runningback Raheem Blackshear foiled a Texans 2-point conversion attempt by catching and running 52 yards.

Though offensive linebacker Justin Houston started, he was marked questionable to return following his hamstring injury remaining out for the rest of the game. The Panthers ended the 3rd quarter down 13-12.

The Panthers were not going down without a fight, with a major push in the latter half of the 4th quarter with several gains due to runningback Chuba Hubbard. With 20 seconds left the Taexans tried to ice, kicker Eddy Pineiro with two offside penalties, but Pinerio scored a 23-yard field goal with 3 seconds left.

The game ended 15-13 with the Panthers’ first win of the season and Bryce Young’s first career win. The excitement was palpable as the team and fans erupted into celebrations.