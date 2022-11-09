CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – There’s no way… right? Think again.

Here’s how it can happen.

As of right now, Carolina has a 90% chance to make the playoffs IF the following things fall into place.

Got to win divisional games.

With eight games left, three divisional games are remaining. Those are must-wins.

Do the simple things.

They got to beat the Lions and Steelers.

The understandable losses.

This has to be taken into account, too. The Panthers have tough challenges against the Ravens, Broncos, and Seahawks.

If the Panthers lose those games, they still have that 90% chance.

So what happens if the Panthers lose Thursday night to the Falcons?

The playoff odds plummet.

Carolina goes from 90% to 9%. Realistically, they won’t make the playoffs.

PLAYOFFS?! 🧐 | There’s no way… right? Think again. Here’s how the @Panthers can make it happen — broken down by our very own @WillKunkelFOX. More: https://t.co/D0WnY69iS4 pic.twitter.com/iT92pRrJfj — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) November 10, 2022

So you heard it here first, all eyes on Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night football.