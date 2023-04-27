CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – The Panthers’ 2022 first-round draft pick, Ickey Ekwonu, joined CSL Wednesday for an exclusive interview before the 2023 NFL Draft.

With a light and fun personality, Ekwonu was asked to spill the beans on who Carolina would take with the No. 1 pick this year.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Ekwonu laughed. “I wish I did. Your guess is as good as mine. Definitely excited to figure out who it is.”

Ekwonu is no stranger to the spotlight on draft night, as he was selected with the No. 6 pick last year.

“A lot of emotions,” Ekwonu remembered from his draft night. “I was lucky enough to have my family with me to share that moment with me. It’s a great experience.”

How we feelin'?! The @Panthers select OT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in #NFLDraft More: https://t.co/CC5WdSFnSH pic.twitter.com/gu2TRjkNFU — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 29, 2022

Advice is essential for the newcomers, and Ekwonu shed light on his advice for the soon-to-be No. 1 pick and the rest of the rookie class.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Ekwonu said. “Trust in your abilities. Be patient.”