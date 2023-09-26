CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Bryce Perkins, a former Rams quarterback, tried out for the Panthers Tuesday in a workout, sources confirmed to CSL.

The 26-year-old signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Perkins played college football at Arizona State, Arizona Western, and Virginia. He started all of UVA’s games in 2019 and broke his own school record for total offense in 13 games.

His workout with Carolina comes as rookie Bryce Young was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 3, and Andy Dalton started in his place.