CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The NFL released the 2023 schedule on Thursday night.

That means the Panthers know who, where, and when they play.

According to their opponent’s win percentages from last season, Carolina has the sixth-easiest schedule in the NFL.

However, they still have tougher schedules than two NFC South foes — the Falcons and Saints.

Full 2023 Schedule Breakdown

Standout Games:

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks The Seahawks resigned quarterback Geno Smith in the offseason and drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State; he’ll line up with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The matchup will test Carolina’s secondary.

Week 4: versus Minnesota Vikings The Vikings are a well-rounded unit and advanced to the 2022 playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but lost to the Giants earlier than expected.

Week 6: at Miami Dolphins The Dolphins have one of, if not the fastest, wide receiver core in the NFL with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The matchup will test Carolinas secondary, much like the Seahawks.

Week 11: versus Dallas Cowboys The Cowboys are coming to Charlotte. That’s it. That’s the breakdown.



Otherwise, Carolina finds itself with a relatively straightforward schedule. Additionally, the group will have crucial games within their conference, of course.