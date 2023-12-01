CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It seems when it comes to the Carolina Panthers this season, there’s not a whole lot to cheer about, but thanks to former player Tre Boston, that’s about to change.

It’s been a few years since the safety hung up his cleats after two stints in Charlotte, but his love for the Black and Blue, and the fanbase hasn’t faded one bit.

“You get that disconnect from player to the average fan, and I never wanted it to be like that,” Boston told Queen City News. “I wanted it to be like a family. That’s what we’ve always been, here in the Carolinas. When we talk about ‘Keep Pounding,’ that’s not just for the team; that’s for our whole fan base as one.”

Boston has a unique relationship with fans on social media. Sometimes he even invites them to tee it up with him on the golf course. So, after the Panthers dropped to 1-10 on the season and fired head coach Frank Reich, Boston realized his team, his community, desperately needed a boost.

“I know I don’t got to do much to invite you all, but it’s your boy, Tre Boston; Tre-bo the Postman,” Boston said in a message to fans. “I’m inviting you guys out December 10th 12 o’clock to 4 maybe 5. We got karaoke going, so it doesn’t matter. I know y’all are ready! Come on, now.”

Tre Boston tackles J.D. McKissic of the Washington Football Team in 2020. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

His goal for fans attending? Hearing a familiar refrain from the NFC champion team he was a part of in 2015.

“Enjoy yourself. Let’s eat, have fun, sing together, and I’m hoping at the end of the day we can all sing, ‘Sweet Caroline. Oh, oh, oh.’ after a big W.”

On Dec. 10, Boston is hosting a Panthers watch party at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille for any fan who wants to chill with him. Autographs, the venue and karaoke are on him.

“All the good times! You know, the whole setup, the good times: That’s on me,” he said. “Y’all’s beverages are on you. They’re on you!”

The UNC product now fills his days giving back through his charity, Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation, hosting football camps in his hometown of Fort Myers, Florida, and hosting a home-renovation show, helping victims of natural disasters. Now, he’s hoping his contagious good vibes will re-energize this Panthers fan base.

“I would love for us to win,” Boston said, “because it would make it even better, but moral of the story is just give the fan base something they can be happy about.”