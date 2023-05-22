CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Monday marked Day 1 of OTA’s for the Panthers.

Head coach Frank Reich and staff saw their franchise quarterback, Bryce Young, under center with the starting line for the first time.

Though coaches may look at Young’s day of OTA’s as preparation for his eventual first start, Young is looking at it differently.

“I’m in there trying to pick Andy’s brain as much as I can,” Young said. “He’s a great vet.”

Dalton and Young went through the motions of drills, among other assignments, during Monday’s organized team activities.

“You see why he’s [Dalton] been able to have the success he’s had for such a long period of time,” Young said. “For me, it’s a great opportunity. I’m asking him a bunch of questions. I’m watching him with the operation. How his feet are, how his eyes are. For me, I’m trying to soak all that in.”