CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Saturday’s 27-0 loss to the Jets was tough to watch. But is it time to panic? No, but some issues are more concerning than others.

Quarterbacks: As far as Bryce Young goes, Panthers fans should chill. His stat line of 4-for-6, 21 yards passing was underwhelming but that was almost by design. If nothing else, we saw he could take a hit and that’s a good thing.

Matt Corral however is a bigger concern.

For a guy who hasn’t played in almost a year, the Panthers backup, backup quarterback looked, well, like a guy who hasn’t played in almost a year. Now fully recovered from a bad foot injury, Corral was unquestionably rusty and ultimately, it might hurt his market value should the Panthers try and trade him before the start of the season.

QB Level of concern: 3. Let’s all take a breather. If the third-string guy is your biggest issue with the QBs, you’re okay. Remember Andy Dalton, who is number two in the rotation, didn’t play.

Defense: By now we’ve established Carolina’s offense was bad but it would be incorrect to assume there weren’t issues on the other side of the ball as well.

Granted the Panthers played without several stars including Brian Burns, Justin Houston, and Frankie Luvu, but it seemed almost nobody embraced the next man-up mentality. Even without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets passing attack went 23-for-30 for 192 yards and 3 scores.

Defense level of concern: 4.5. Ejero Evero has got some work ahead to make this 3-4 scheme work but he’s got time.

Offensive line: However all of these issues are small potatoes, compared to what we saw in the trenches when Carolina had the ball.

New York got to Carolina’s quarterbacks five times, an especially glaring statistic considering the Panthers offensive line was supposed to be a big strength. On Saturday, it was most certainly not.

OL Level of concern: 6. Okay, perhaps we’re overreacting but the images of Ickey Ekwonu getting burned are not easy to forget.

Bottom line: All is lost. For like Rome, Charlotte, or any other city, these Carolina Panthers were not built in a day.